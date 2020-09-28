A. Walter Read passed away peacefully with family by his side on September 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home of Ogdensburg. Due to Covid-19, the service will be private.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Mandigo; granddaughter, Shelley Mandigo (Cynthia Botticello) of Connecticut; grandsons, Ronald (Tammie) Mandigo of Massena, NY and Cory Mandigo of Ogdensburg; great-grandchildren Charlie, Lucy, and Jack of Connecticut and Shaylena of Massena, NY; as well as his longtime companion, Deborah Mitchell of Ogdensburg. He is also survived by his nephew, Donald Nelson (Agnes) of Corfu, NY, a sister-in-law, Mary Beauchamp of Camillus, NY and several other nieces and nephews. Along with his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his two sisters, Dorothy Luck and Hilda Gurney.
Walt was born on April 17, 1923 in Buffalo, NY to Herbert and Edith Wright Read. He graduated from Emerson Vocational High School in 1940 and joined the U.S. Coast Guard in June 1941, serving until honorably discharged in 1947. It was during his Coast Guard duties that he came to Ogdensburg where he met and later married Lillian Rose Beauchamp on March 17, 1945 at Notre Dame Church. They remained together until Lillian’s passing in January 1972.
Walt was a member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department from 1950-1985, serving as Chief from 1972 through his retirement. He was also a charter member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club.
A friend to many, Walt was a true gentleman, a thoughtful, generous man with a caring heart. His love and support for his family was unwavering. A genuine animal lover, Walt adopted several dogs over his lifetime, including Kobe & Rocky, who miss him terribly. Walt enjoyed big band music, traveling, visiting historic sites, and reading the history of WWII. He also loved spending time with his friend and neighbor, Andy Harradine.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Walt’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club, P.O. Box 555, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Condolences may be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.