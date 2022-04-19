It is with profound grief and sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Aaron A. Lehman, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Slave Lake, AB, at 80 years of age.
Aaron was born on December 7, 1941, in Croghan, New York, to Aaron and Saviera (Gingerich) Lehman. The youngest of six children, he was the baby of the family, and always enjoyed a close and loving relationship with his immediate and extended family, despite living far away.
While attending Goshen College, in Goshen, Indiana, Aaron obtained a degree in Biology. It was there that he met his wife Winnie. They married in 1963. He later got a Master’s Degree in Biology and a Master’s Degree in Education.
In 1968, Aaron and Winnie, with their young family, moved to Slave Lake, where Aaron began a successful teaching career with the High Prairie School Division. He retired in 1998 after 33 years of teaching.
Upon retiring, Aaron proceeded to write ten books for children and adults, and could often be found at local farmers markets and craft fairs, selling his books and chatting with customers.
Aaron is survived by his wife of 58 years, Winifred (Miller) Lehman; his children, Carson (Hien) Lehman, Anita (Paul) Beaudoin, Keith (Carole) Lehman; his 5 grandchildren, Kendra Lehman, Cameron Lehman, Craig (Jasmine) Beaudoin, Troy (Katie) Beaudoin, Ruth (Carl) Janzen; and 4 great-grandchildren, Ezra, Elizabeth, Leah and Aero; his three sisters, Doris & Loretta Lehman of Lowville and Kathleen Moser of Castorland.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Clifton, sister Adalene, sister-in-law Belva, and brother-in-law Elmer Moser.
Aaron cared deeply about making his community a better place to live, and throughout the years spent countless hours volunteering in many capacities. He will be lovingly remembered as a very friendly, kind, gentle man, with a fun sense of humor. He was an animated storyteller, a Haiku poet, a musician/songwriter, and loved birds, nature and camping. Aaron was very intelligent and knowledgeable in a wide range of subjects. He had a huge heart for his family, friends and community and will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers, love and support during this very difficult time.
A Memorial Service for Aaron will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm, at the Slave Lake Alliance Church.
We will be live streaming the service. To join us live, go to the Slave Lake Alliance Church YouTube page.
