Abbot N. “Abbey” Leonard, 84 of Melbourne, FL passed away on June 17, 2020. Born January 12, 1936 he was the son of Harold and Mary Mallise Leonard of Chicago IL. He graduated Long Beach Central High School, Long Beach, NY, and NY State University, Cortland with a BS in Physical Education.
He is survived by Loretta, his loving wife of 30 years; two children David Leonard (Trina) Lexington, VA and Leanne Leonard Cedar Knolls, NJ; stepdaughter Julie Phelps (Paul), stepson Michael Ells (Janelle); and grandchildren Kela, Alexis, Katelyn, Kevin and Carson.
Abbey’s 35 year career was as a physical education teacher, coach and athletic director at Gouverneur Central School District NY. In 1969 he began officiating college soccer and basketball as a member of the National Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association (NISOA). Notable games he called included - NCAA Div. III National Finals; Big East Men’s Championship at Storrs, CN; Sun Belt Championship, Mobile, AL; and Southeast Conference Championships. He was a Rules Interpreter for Northern NY Soccer Officials Association and NY State Intercollegiate Soccer Officials Association, and Chief Clinician & Director of Instruction at the National Academy. He was chosen in 1983 to participate in the FIFA referees instruction course, Lilleshall Hall National Sports Centre, England. From 1995-1996 Abbey was President, National Intercollegiate Soccer Official Association, and, at the conclusion of his tenure, was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. He also found time to be a golf coach, basketball referee, and President of Gouverneur Country Club, NY.
Upon retirement Abbey was affiliated with the Mid-Coast Officials Association’s Basketball Officiating Team 1999-2015. For 16 years he was registered with FL High School Athletic Association and was Rank 1 Official for 12 of those years. He referred 2005 and 2007 6A Championship, Lakeland, FL.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 5424 S. US 1 Highway, Rockledge, FL 32955.
