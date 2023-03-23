NORWOOD – Funeral services for Abraham A. “Sonny” Gonyou, 81, a resident of 2951 County Rt. 35, Norwood, will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Knapps Station Community Church with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding. Sonny passed away early Wednesday morning, March 22, 2023 at his home with family at his side. Sonny is survived by his wife, Lillian, Norwood; two daughters, Tina Gonyou and her companion Wayne Cox, Stockholm; Diana Allen and her husband Jeremy Pruner, Norwood; his step-children, Allen Cuthbert, Madrid; Wayne and Paula Cuthbert, Canton; Ellen and Chris Hayes, Norwood; his beloved 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; his three brothers, Roger Gonyou, Oswego; Larry and Phylinda Gonyou, Lyons; Lloyd and Kathleen Gonyou, Norwood and his two sisters, Kathy Kirky, North Rose and Donna Compo, Rockledge, FL as well as several nieces and nephews. Sonny was pre-deceased by his parents, his first wife Patricia, a son, Abraham “Skip” Gonyou Jr. and his brothers Keith, Gordon, Carl and Gerald Gonyou.
Born in Massena, NY on September 27, 1941 to the late Abraham J. and Gladys Bonhover Gonyou, he attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School. He married the late Patricia Farmer on December 1, 1962. Sonny later married Lillian Crump Cuthbert on April 2, 2016. Most recently, Sonny was the owner and operator of S & S Bottle Gas, Madrid, NY and worked on furnaces as well. Previously, Sonny worked as a truck delivery driver. In his free time, Sonny enjoyed the outdoors—hunting, fishing and camping. He loved going to camp at Sevey’s Corners and later, the Roaring Brook Hunting Club and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Memorial donations in Sonny’s memory can be made to and local SPCA or to Hospice and Palliative Care and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Abraham A. “Sonny” Gonyou.
