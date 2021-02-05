SOUTH EDWARDS – Ada Fern Hendrick Wagner, age 84, of South Edwards, passed away on February 4, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
At Ada’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. A memorial service will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.