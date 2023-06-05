The graveside service for Ada L. Svendsen will be June 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Rarick Cemetery in S. Hammond. Mrs. Svendsen died at Hospice of Jefferson County on December 12, 2022. She was 94. She was born on March 17, 1928 in Hammond, New York the daughter of Leonard and Florence Dickerson DeLair. She attended Hammond Central High School and was in the first graduating class. She graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce where she received her secretarial training. She married Ralph Svendsen on September 13, 1953 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Mr. Svendsen died February 24, 2000. Mrs. Svendsen worked as a secretary for Dr. Levitt’s office in Watertown and had also worked for seven years at Empsalls, after she married Ralph Svendsen, he became president and founder of Svendsen decorators which the couple opperated until they retired . Surviving are her children Gary Svendsen of Chaumont, NY, Gail Svendsen of Rhode Island and Kathy Stone of Carthage. Also surviving are her 4 grandchilden and 4 great grandchildren. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Ada L. Svendsen
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.