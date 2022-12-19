All services for Ada L. Svendsen will be held in the spring. Mrs. Svendsen died December 12, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice House. She was 94. Among her survivors is her daughter Mrs. Brian (Kathy) Stone of Carthage. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Ada L. Svendsen
