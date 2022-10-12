Adele Rice Richman (née Adele Louise Rice) passed away on May 26, 2022 while holding the hand of her daughter in Woodland, California. She was born on April 7, 1939 in Watertown, New York and grew up in Watertown on Ball Avenue before moving to Boston to attend Simmons College. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1962 and followed with a Master of Science in the School of Nursing in 1968 at Boston University. And while there, Adele undoubtedly missed her dear friends from Simmons who she remained close with for her entire life, but enjoyed teaching and seeing the growth of students. Her life then took her with husband, Eli, from New York to the sunny skies of California, settling for nearly 25 years in the Bay Area and then to Davis, California
Adele was extraordinarily caring for others and had a special affinity for caring for children. In addition to her own education, she always found time to volunteer for organizations supporting children in need. For years she volunteered with the Children’s Home Society of California in Oakland, California and later spent time later volunteering with Court Appointed Special Advocates in Yolo County. And, of course, she never missed any of her child’s event from sporting events to music recitals to plays. She was a foundation of the neighborhood in Orinda, California and her home became a second home to all the children in the neighborhood and school. Adele was an amazing chef, a lover of Broadway and music, and an avid reader. She would never say “no” to a trip to Europe or to a camping trip in northeastern California.
She is survived by her daughter (Jennifer – Oregon), her ex-husband (Eli – California), three nieces and nephew (Marie, Annie, and Johnny – New Jersey), her cousin (Marcus – Virginia), and her sister (Elizabeth – New York).
