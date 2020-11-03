Adele Swift, 66, of Port Royal SC, wife of David Swift, died Sunday, November 01, 2020 at her residence. Adele was born in Syracuse, NY
to the late James David and Eleanor Delphine Gardner Countryman. She graduated from South Jefferson Central School in 1972. On June 16,
1973, Adele married her husband, David, in Lorraine, NY. From 1993 until 2000, Adele and David were missionaries.
They pastored for 18 years in Rodman, NY. Adele was an Executive Officer of Jeff Lewis Board of Realtors. She also worked various jobs over the years as a secretary. Adele was instrumental in getting Hospice into existence in Watertown, NY. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother David Countryman. Adele is survived by her husband of 47 years and a sister, Jennifer Clark of Beaufort, SC. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14th at Rodman Community Church, Rodman, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to David Swift, 1820 Royal Palm Road, Port Royal, South Carolina, 29935 to help with medical bills and funeral expense. Please share your thoughts and stories about Adele by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com Copeland Funeral Service- One Copeland Drive, Beaufort, SC- is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.