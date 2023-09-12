HENDERSON, N.Y. – Adeline Elioff Scott, 96, died at home Monday morning, Sept. 11, 2023.
She was born at home in Syracuse, N.Y., on July 16, 1927, third of five children of Lazar and Eugenia (Gronkowski) Elioff. She attended the Madison School in Syracuse through eighth grade and graduated from Vocational High School in Syracuse in 1945.
After high school, she was employed at Continental Can and New York Telephone Co., both in Syracuse.
She married Murray B. Scott of Henderson on May 20, 1950, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Syracuse, and they moved to Mill Street in Henderson, where she resided until her death. Adeline became a full-time mother and homemaker, and with Murray raised seven children and fostered seven foreign-exchange students.
She was a communicant of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Henderson. She had been a church trustee and was a member of the church’s “Why Catholic?” group and its Prayer Group.
Adeline also had been a member of: the Henderson Home Bureau; Jefferson County Women’s Republican Club, of which she was a past president; the 1989 Jefferson County Committee for the 175th Re-enactment of the Cable Carry, which she served as treasurer; and the Henderson Free Library “Book Worms.”
Surviving are: four sons, Paul (Debbie), Panama City, Fla., Gregory (Dawn), Henderson, William (Michele), Baldwinsville, N.Y., and Robert (Sheryl), Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; three daughters, Elaine J. Scott, Henderson, Ann Marie (Tim) Smith, Hillsborough, N.J., and Barbara (Edward) Brewer, Colorado Springs, Colo.; a foster son, Jorge (Karin) Ortiz de La Pena, Mexico City, Mexico; a sister, Pauline Wagner, The Villages, Fla.; a brother, Theophilus Elioff, Manlius, N.Y.; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Murray B. Scott who died on January 9, 2013, and sisters Valeria Dombrowski and Helen Swender, both of Syracuse.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville, N.Y. The funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16,
at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Scott plot in St. Cecilia’s Cemetery, Henderson.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
