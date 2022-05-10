Adeline M. Knechtel, age 88, of Mannsville NY, passed away May 8, 2022 at Upstate Medical, after a car accident and subsequent complications.
Adeline was born July 9, 1933 in Naumburg, NY, the sixth child out of 19 born to Alvin R. & Vera (Moser) Zehr. She attended 1 room schoolhouse in Indian River, NY where she walked to school every day with her siblings. She then attended Beaver River School until she was 16 when she left school to work and help her family. She received her GED in 1972. She married Wilson H. Knechtel on July 21, 1956 in Lowville NY. They owned and operated a dairy farm in Mannsville NY, where she continued to reside. Wilson passed away on October 28, 1980.
After she ceased farming, she worked as a cook at Beaver Camp, Lowville NY, in the summer and at the South Jefferson Central School cafeteria for many years. Her faith in Jesus and spreading the gospel led her to go on missions trips to China, Hong Kong, and Ukraine. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Agape Shoppe in Watertown. She helped family in the spring at Rhodes Greenhouses, Henderson NY transplanting and watering plants for 36 years. She was an avid hand quilter, sewer and knitter, knitting a dishcloth a day and averaging making a quilt a week. She made 46 quilts this past winter which she donated to Mennonite Central Committee. She was the oldest attending member of Grace Community Church in Adams NY (formerly known as Woodville Mennonite), which she attended faithfully for 60 years.
She tolerated her children and greatly enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Janelle M. Lehman (Brent), Jeanette M. Moser (Steven), Jolene K. Rhodes (Gary), William H., Wayne H. (Daphne), and Joanne K. Bender (Arden), her grandchildren Tracy Sheradin (Daniel), Brent Lehman Jr.(Danielle), Christopher Moser (Cassie), Zachary Moser (Meagan), Jonathan Rhodes, Amanda Bast (Tyler), Sarah Mulverhill (Justin), Wilson Knechtel, Justin Bender (Elizabeth), Michael Bender (Abigail) and great grandchildren Delilah, Callie, Clay, Chrysa, Colson, Lena, Russell, Landen, Carsen, Patrick, and Olivia.
She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Pearl Zehr, Alvin Jr. Zehr, Eunice Gingerich, Paul Zehr (Mary), Elizabeth Crassi (Roger), LeEtta Owens (Albert), Lena Zehr, Vera Ferguson (Stanley), Mary Graves, Arthur Zehr (Jeanette), and David Zehr (Mary). She is also survived by the following in-laws Eileen Zehr, Belva Zehr, Merle Roggie, Jane Zehr, Pauline Zehr, Elma Ebersole and Fern Yoder (Curtis) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased her husband, Wilson, daughter Janice, and granddaughter Rebecca Rhodes. She was also predeceased by the following siblings, Ellen Martin Widrick, Richard Zehr, Kenneth Zehr, Beulah Roggie, Lloyd Zehr, Mark Zehr, and Joseph Zehr and the following in-laws, Ernest Martin, Ernest Widrick, Irene Zehr, Beryl Gingerich, Gerald and Angeline Zehr, Douglas Knechtel, and Shirley Knechtel and some nephews and nieces.
Calling hours are Thurday May 12 from 1-4 and 6-9 pm at Grace Community Church 17784 Michael’s Road, Adams NY 13606, and also May 13 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 13 at 11:00 am, with Kyle Widrick and Jeffrey Gleason officiating, also at Grace Community Church, followed by a Christian burial at the Woodville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agappe Shoppe 136 Court Street Watertown NY 13601, Beaver Camp 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville NY 13367 or Mennonite Central Committee PO Box 500 Akron PA 17501.
Arrangements by Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Homes, Belleville NY. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
