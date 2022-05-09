Adeline M. Knechtel, Mannsville passed away Sunday, May 8th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was 88 years old.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 12th from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm and an hour on Friday, May 13th from 9:30 am – 10:30 am. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13th at 11:00 am. Calling hours and Funeral Service will be held at the Grace Community Church, Michaels Rd., Adams Center.
A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Carpenter- Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
