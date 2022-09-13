Adeline R. Smith Ormsby, 8-year-old daughter of Jada Ormsby, passed away Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at her home in Woodville under the care of her family with the guidance of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral service will be private for family at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. There are no public calling hours. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Town of Henderson.
A public Celebration of Adeline’s life will be on September 24th, 2022, her 9th birthday, at a time and place to be announced. Details to follow.
She is survived by her mother Jada; great grandmother Arlene Burley; grandmother and Papa, Paula Burley and Mike Allen; Grandpa and Grandma,
Barry and Elizabeth Ormsby; Ormsby Uncles , Aunts and Cousins, Justin and Molly Ormsby and their children Nataleigh and Thomas Ormsby, William and Jordon Ray and their children Jevin, Penelope and Grant Ray, Jarod and Michelle Ormsby and their children Jocelyn Miles, Jayla, Kai, Jackson and Anthony Ormsby, Andrew and Britney Garrett and their children Logan, Tanner Garrett, Easton and Paige Liermann, New baby Garrett to be born, Bill and Jen Garrett, and their children Edgar, Harrison and Oliver Garrett, J.W. Allen and Tatum Langworthy, Jake Allen and Tyler Hall; great grandmother Cora Smith; Grandpa and Grandma Dennis and Renee Smith, Uncle and Aunt Patrick and Jen Doldo and their children Matt and Luke Doldo, Uncle and Aunt Charles Sell IV and Sarah Smith-Sell and their children Emma and Noah Sell.
Adeline was born September 24th, 2013 in Syracuse.
Memorial contributions in Adeline’s name made be made to Hospice of Jefferson or to the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester or Syracuse.
Online condolences may be made for the family at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
