POTSDAM – Adrienne Gilbert, 80, a longtime resident of State Route 72, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her loving family by her side.
Adrienne was born December 7, 1939 in Nyack, New York, the daughter of the late Oliver and Elizabeth (Kelley) Peary. As a young girl, her family moved to the Parishville area where she graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1957 as the Salutatorian. On August 24, 1957, she married Donald Lee Gilbert at Holy Cross Church in Hopkinton. Donald predeceased her on November 6, 2006.
Adrienne was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service out of the Potsdam Post Office for many years. However, her greatest passion was working alongside her husband and later her sons on the family farm, Adon Farms, which began its operation in 1930. She was the “heart and soul” of the family business and was proud to see it grow to what it is today. Adrienne took great pride in maintaining the properties around the farm and would regularly be found riding her John Deere tractor mowing and trimming the lawns. She was a member of the Farm Bureau and the Rural Letter Carriers Association. She was an excellent cook and baker, who had an extremely generous spirit towards many of her friends and family.
Adrienne is survived by her children and their spouses, Andrew and Mary Gilbert of Potsdam, Rebecca McCarthy of Dexter, Anthony and Anne Gilbert of Potsdam, and Megan Gilbert and Allen Palmer of Lowville; her grandchildren, Hannah Telling, Ashley Shehata, Amanda Gilbert, Natalie Wendig, Nicholas, Andrew, Daniel, Michael, and John Gilbert; and her great grandchildren, Mariana and Luisa Shehata, William and Annabeth Wendig, and Melanie Gilbert. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Snyder of Hannawa Falls; her brother, Oliver “Butch” and Kay Peary of Nicholville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Sunday 2-4:00 PM and 7-9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colton, with Rev. Stephen Rocker, celebrating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery, Parishville.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Parishville Fire and Rescue or the Potsdam Humane Society.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
