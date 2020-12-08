MASSENA – Adrienne R. (Leduc) McDermott, 89, a longtime resident of Stoughton Avenue, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 at The Alice Center in Malone. Adrienne was born December 9, 1930 in St. Regis Falls, the daughter of the late Magella J. and Marie Anne (Morrisette) Royer. She was a 1949 graduate of Norfolk High School and later graduated from the Massena School of Business. On June 13, 1953, she married J. Ivan Leduc at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. J.M Wyzzkowski, officiating. He predeceased her on November 19, 1970. She found love again with James J. McDermott, marrying on August 21, 1981 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Leo Wiley, officiating. Jim predeceased her on August 17, 2014.
Adrienne was a secretary at Madison Elementary School for several years, retiring on January 1, 1993. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Outreach Commission, and member of the Ladies Christian Benevolent Association (LCBA). Additionally, Adrienne was once a volunteer for Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and enjoyed doing crafts, traveling, visits to the casino, and always had a sweet tooth for good chocolates.
Adrienne is survived by her children, Michael and Dawn Leduc of Oswego; Joanne and Eric Molnar of Norfolk; James and Lesley Leduc of Ballston Spa; and Laurie Bero of Massena; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother, Richard and Joanne Royer of Florida; her brother-in-law, Joseph Palmisano of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husbands and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Richard R. Leduc on December 31, 1995; her son-in-law, Willie Bero; her sisters, Shirley Palmisano in 2016 and Laurette Wekelo in 1981.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday from 12-1:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Services will be attendance and occupancy controlled, those attending are asked to observe social distancing and wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, or view her funeral services online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
