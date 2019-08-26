Agatha Sylvia Barden Henderson passed away peacefully at 5:09 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was 103 years young. She was born to Clarence and Anna Barrows Barden on November 16, 1915 in Syracuse, NY, and grew up with her sister, Anna, and her brother, John, on their farm in nearby Jordan. Agatha graduated from Syracuse Memorial School of Nursing in 1937 as a Registered Nurse.
On July 5, 1938, Agatha (affectionately called Aggie) married Dr. Allen W. Henderson, who proposed to her on their first date. They moved to La Fargeville, NY, where Allen started a practice as a family physician, with Agatha as his office nurse. This was a farming community, so in lieu of money they sometimes received a chicken or a bushel of potatoes for payment.
When Allen enlisted in the Navy during World War II, Agatha moved back to Jordan with their young son, Wesley, to live with her parents. She worked as a Red Cross nurse with the Blood Mobile in Syracuse during the War. Their daughter, Laura, was born while Allen was serving his country on a hospital ship in the Philippines. After the War, they settled in Watertown, NY, where they remained until retiring to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1978. A third child, Donald, blessed them in 1946. Sadly, he died in 1990 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis.
In Watertown, Agatha worked as a visiting nurse, volunteered at the two local hospitals, and was active in the Medical and Hospital Auxiliaries. She supported her children as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed snow skiing, gardening, birdwatching and traveling. Every year she and Allen traveled to New York City to attend a Broadway musical, and they toured extensively in Europe, the UK, Asia, and the Caribbean. They relocated to Sun City Center in 1980 and took up golfing, continuing to play into their 90s. Agatha excelled at it, achieving two holes-in-one during her career. They were active members of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church.
They were among the very first residents of Freedom Plaza when they moved there in 1993. Agatha volunteered at the affiliated rehab center, Plaza West. Allen passed away in 2011, age 100, after 73 years together. She is survived by daughter Laura (Roy) and son Wesley, grandchildren Amy Sherman and Jeffrey Sherman (Jenny), and several nieces and nephews.
Agatha was well known for her skills in quilting and for creating exquisite note cards using dried flowers and greenery to form artistic arrangements. Instead of sending the cards, people often framed them. Agatha made dozens of quilts, all stitched by hand, some from patterns and some from her own design. She taught quilting and gave talks on quilting, and only stopped making quilts two years ago.
Agatha had a charming, sweet personality and a benevolent nature. She was beautiful, kind and generous, and much loved by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother and a devoted wife. She treated everyone equally and made them feel special, whether it was the high school servers in the dining rooms, the staff and aides where she lived, or friends and family. She will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, when family can convene. Gifts in her name can be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Court, Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018, or to Military Family Support Trust or the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund, Inc., both at 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.
