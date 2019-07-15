HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Agnes Charlotte Scanlon, 97, formerly of 14461 Maple St., Harrisville, died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, Lowville, NY, where she had resided since 2014.
Born June 14, 1922 in Far Rockaway, Queens, NY, a daughter of Phillip E. and Alfredina (Stimile) Kane, she graduated in 1941 from Lawrence High School in Long Island with a Regents Diploma. Following high school and prior to her marriage, she worked for Woodmere Schools and Metropolitan Life in New York City.
She married John D. Scanlon, a World War II US Navy veteran, on September 27, 1944 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Inwood, LI. Following the war, she and her husband moved to his hometown in Harrisville where she had called home ever since. Mr. Scanlon died on February 13, 1983.
For much of her younger life, Agnes was a mother and homemaker, taking care of her large family of six children.
In 1964, she began a long career as the Library Clerk and Interim Librarian at Harrisville Jr.-Sr. High School in Harrisville. Some seven years later, beginning in 1971, she lovingly helped her husband whenever she could and in any way she could, to construct a small bar and restaurant known as Green Acres on the Steam Mill Road in Harrisville. Their business grew rapidly and in 1975, friends helped them construct a 1,000 square foot dance hall and dining room which they operated until encountering a setback from the roof caving in from the weight of many feet of snow during the Blizzard of 1977. The following spring, they rebuilt, and continued to operate the business until it was destroyed by fire shortly before her husband’s death at the age of 57 in 1983. She continued in her school library position until retiring in 1996 after 32 years of service.
She was a parishioner of St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, and was a member of its Daughters of Isabella. She was also a member of the New York State Retired Teachers Association.
Throughout her life, Agnes enjoyed many interests and pastimes including traveling, needlecraft, shopping, doing crossword puzzles and reading.
Surviving are four children, Eileen M. and husband, Henry “Russ” Jones, Patricia A. and husband, James Bell, all of Dripping Springs, TX, Ida S. and husband, Scott McElhearn, of Fairport, NY, and Timothy K. Scanlon and partner, Joanne LaParr, of Harrisville; ten grandchildren, Heather Jones O’Brien, Patricia Jones Botteicher, David Bell, Jennifer Bell McMullen, Kirk Scanlon, Patrick Scanlon, Colleen McElhearn, Tara McElhearn Shull, Katherine McElhearn and John Scanlon; thirteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 38+ years, she was predeceased by her daughter, Sheila M. Duerr´, who died in 2005, her son, John D. “Pete” Scanlon, Jr., who died in 2009, her brother, Phillip Kane, Jr., and her sister, Gloria Kane Scanlon.
Agnes’s funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, beginning with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial from St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Her interment will follow in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery, Harrisville.
A funeral luncheon will be held following interment in the downstairs social hall of St. Francis Solanus Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Church, or, to the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility’s Activities Fund at 7785 N. State St., Lowville, NY 13367.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
To view Agnes’s online obituary or leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.scanlonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.