A Mass of Christian Burial for Agnes D. Boyer age 91 of Ford Avenue in Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Monday (July 15th) from 3:00pm – 7:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Boyer passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Surviving are her children Timothy “Wally” (Diane) Boyer of Ogdensburg, Anne (Daniel) Dodge of Ogdensburg, Edward (Barbara) Boyer of Plattsburgh, Maureen (Mick) Fennessy of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Lori (Michael) Badlam of Williamsburg, VA, Brenda (Scott) Field of Cicero, NY and Tom (Denise) Boyer of Myrtle Beach, SC; 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; a brother Donald (Kathy) Ramie of Ogdensburg; a sister Helen (Ned) Hackett of Ogdensburg; a sister-in-law Patsy Ramie of Ormond Beach FL, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernie on June 24, 2019; a granddaughter Chelsea Fennessy; two brothers Paul & Richard “Nummy” Ramie and one sister Elizabeth “Betty” Sansoucy; sister- in- law Pat Ramie; and brother- in- law Gene Sansoucy.
Aggie was born on July 16, 1927 in Ogdensburg NY, the daughter of Emile & Dorothy (LeBeau) Ramie. She attended St. Peter’s School and graduated from St Mary’s Academy. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company for many years in New York City and Ogdensburg.
She married the love of her life Bernard Scott Boyer on June 23, 1951 at Notre Dame Church.
Aggie spent her life dedicating her time to helping others by volunteering at the elementary school, where she assisted with reading and French classes, teaching religion for 30 years, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, working in the gift shop and on fund raising activities for 26 years with the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Auxiliary. She was selected as the Auxilian of the year in 2012 and was made an honorary member. For many years she participated in Toys For Tots, shopping for just the right gift to give to those less fortunate.
Aggie was an inspiration to everyone for her acts of kindness, encouraging words and generosity. She faithfully prayed the Novena and rosary on behalf of loved ones. Aggie enjoyed hosting family gatherings for birthdays and holidays and was also a strong mother figure for many families. She enjoyed traveling adventures with her daughters, her weekly poker card parties with friends, going to the casino, attending grandchildren’s sporting events and sharing inspirational stories from her life experiences with others. To all of her family she was known for her famous apple pies, chocolate chip muffins, meat pies, Sunday breakfast after church and was an avid SU basketball fan and enjoyed watching golf.
She showed love to everyone and lived life with passion and pride for her family and faith. She was a kind and gentle soul who gave of her time and talents making a brighter day for many.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, 610 Patterson St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
