Agnes Dixie Morley, 83, of Watertown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at the Hospice Residence of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm surrounded by her loving family.
Dixie was born on June 27, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of George and Mary Agnes Morley. She graduated from Hatboro-Horsham High School in June of 1954. Following school she moved to Northern NY where she held a variety of jobs in retail, was a medical secretary at Samaritan Medical Center for 19 years, and in her later years worked with the Pathway Program for senior citizens until 2014. She also completed various training programs at JCC.
She was an active member at the Watertown American Legion and VFW Auxiliary, attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, and volunteered for the Board of Elections. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, dancing and attending senior dances at the State Office Building.
She is survived by three sons and two daughters in law, James Weishew, PA, Tim and Laura Weishew, Dexter, Michael and Kimberly Morley, Merritt Island, FL, four grandchildren, Samantha, Christina, Michalina, Lucas, two great grandchildren, Emma and Archer, a sister, Judith Morley, Watertown, four brothers and a sister in law, George and Carmella Morley, Glen Park, Edward Morley, NC, Christopher Morley, Cape Vincent, Scott Morley, Boston, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents a son, Edward Weishew passed away before her.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and a memorial service to be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.
