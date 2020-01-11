ST. REGIS — Agnes Mary Cook, “Owesokon”, 101, of 22 Kateri Tekawitha Street, peacefully slept away early Friday morning, January 10, 2020 at her home.
Agnes was born July 7, 1918 in St. Regis, the daughter of the late Thomas and Louise (Stuart) Jock. She attended rural schools on the Reservation. On June 15, 1941, she married Joseph B. Cook in Florida. Joe predeceased her on December 27, 1995.
Agnes was a homemaker and loving mother to her children and was a Tota for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Head Start Program. She also worked for Evelyn Copeland as a housekeeper for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Regis Catholic Church and had a great love for reading, cooking, staying current with politics and listening her music – especially the sounds of Stevie Ray Vaughn and Ray Price. Agnes also cherished the time she was able to spend with her family.
Agnes is survived by her children, Wayne Cook and his wife, Jeanette of Chicago; Travis Cook and his wife, Claudia of Fulton; Ellwyn Cook and his wife, Noreen of St. Regis; Cyndi Cook of St. Regis; and Warren Cook of St. Regis; her son-in-law, Randy Hart of Hogansburg; 22 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by three children, Wilson C. “Buster” Cook on October 18, 1968; Gerald Wesley Cook on November 3, 2003; and Dana C. Cook on July 27, 2017; a grandson, Wilson C. “Buster” Cook, II; great grandsons, Eric Cook, Wayne Jacob Cook, Thunder Light; and her siblings, Ann “Tioienhnon”, Margaret Flagg, Mary, Vi Flagg, Anna Shcoff, Louise White, Louie, Joe, Marie, John, Francis Jock, and Thomas Mussel.
Her family will receive friends at her home, 22 Kateri Tekawitha Street beginning Monday 4:00 PM until 1:00 PM Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 2:00 PM at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Jerome Pastores, celebrating. Cremation will follow services.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations in her memory to St. Regis Catholic Mission Church.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
