Agneta J. Ingersoll, 88, of Williamstown, NY passed away at the home of her son on April 4, 2020 after a long illness. She was born January 3, 1932 in Grieg, NY, a daughter of Chauncey & Clarrissa Liviker Emerson and was a graduate of the former Gen. Martin High School. On August 20, 1965 she married Charles K. Ingersoll in Ricard, NY. Mr. Ingersoll passed away January 24, 2004. Agneta worked as a buncher and strander with the Laribee and Omega Wire mills for many years. She also worked as a home health care aide in the 1990’s. She was a member of the Williamstown Grange, the North Country Troubadours, Black River Fiddlers, the Ingersoll Family Band and the Thousand Island Blue Grass Assoc., and had attended the Williamstown Church of Christ.
Surviving are six daughters, Cindy & Dale Kelsey, Richmond, VA, Angela Dence, Camden, NY, Sue & Robert Haskins, Westdale, NY, Janice & Henry Allen, Williamstown, NY, Billie & Bill Dawson and Kathy Ingersoll, all of Florida, seven sons, Kenneth & Amparo Seymour, Richmond, VA, George & Sue Seymour, Williamstown, NY, Scott & Flora Seymour, Burkburnet, TX, Michael & Cecelia Ingersoll, Altmar, NY, Charles & Barbara Ingersoll, Camden, NY, Rodney & Carol Ingersoll, Williamstown, NY, and Timothy Ingersoll & Ruth Perham, Parish, NY, 37 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, three sisters, Phyllis Hanno, Glenfield, NY, Marjorie & Don Bibbins, Rodman, NY and Noreen Crump, Connecticut along with several nieces & nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Sam Ingersoll and seven other siblings.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY are private. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Williamstown, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Williamstown Church of Christ. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.