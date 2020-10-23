Caledonia, Alan J. Stebbins- October 21, 2020 entered into eternal life, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving family. He is predeceased by his brother Ernest. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Constance (Connie) Stebbins, children Lisa Morton and Lori LeTennier, Sisters Paula Slack and Trudy (Bill) Penn, many nieces and nephews.
Alan Graduated from SUNY Potsdam, NY., with a Bachelors Degree in Education. He also has a degree from Clarkson University in Potsdam in Industrial Engineering. He worked in many businesses during his career in Industry from Program Analyst to President of a Company. Alan has lived in many locations in NY. He retired in 2009 and enjoyed retirement by traveling, camping, hunting, and most of all spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Friends may call Sunday October 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Alhart Funeral Home 3068 W. Main St. Caledonia.(Face Masks will be required and CDC Guidelines will be followed) His Funeral Mass will be held Monday 10 a.m. at St. Columba Church St. Martin De Porres Parish 198 North St, Caledonia. Private Interment in St. Regis Falls, NY. In Lieu of Flowers memorials may be made to Livingston County Hospice 2 Murray Hill Drive, Mt. Morris NY 14510, or to St. Columba Church St. Martin De Porres Parish 198 North St. Caledonia NY 14423. To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit alhartfuneralhome.com
