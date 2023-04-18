A Mass of Christian Burial for Alan Jones, who died Dec. 17, 2022, will be celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Constable on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. The family will greet friends and family prior to mass from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery, Constable. Arrangements are with St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
Alan Jones
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.