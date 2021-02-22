Port Leyden - Alan Marmon affectionately known as the can man , 82, a lifetime resident of Port Leyden passed away peacefully under Palliative care at the St. Luke’s hospital following a short battle with covid-19 on February 17, 2021. Alan was united in marriage with Susan Compo in 1969 they would divorce in 1972. On May 14th, 1983 Alan was united in marriage with Linda Germanski.
Alan was born March 25, 1938 the son of William Keith Marmon Sr. and Mary Pfendler Marmon. He graduated from the Port Leyden School, in the Class of 1957. After high school Alan attended welding school in Rome, NY. He also worked for Ethan Allen’s furniture manufacturers in Boonville. He would work for Law Brothers in Port Leyden and Reginellis in Utica for many years as a painter. In the late 1970’s and early 1980s Alan was the owner and operator of the Village Tavern in Port Leyden. Alan and his wife Linda operated Marmon’s Variety store in the 1990s in Boonville and later own and operate Cash For Cans Redemption Center in Port Leyden at their home from 2000 to today.
Alan was a homebody and enjoyed watching baseball and football. He was a lifelong member of St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Port Leyden and was an altar boy in his youth. Many people enjoyed Alan’s commercials for cash for cans and often stopped in to visit him. Alan always enjoyed visiting with customers and is remembered for his signature cigar.
Alan is survived by his loving wife Linda of 39 years, his daughter, Heidi (Joseph) Marmon Doogan, Saipan, Mariana Islands, son, Paul Marmon, Deltona, Florida; stepsons, Anthony(Melissa) Pedroncelli, Ashland City, Tennessee and Michael Pedroncelli, Boonville; two granddaughters, Lauren Winfield Sotomayor, Virginia and Jordan Winfield, Deltona, Florida; a brother, William L. Marmon (Judy) Port Leyden; brother- in- law, Mike Biro(Jean), Ava and sister- in- law, Patty Biro, Ava; close family friend, Diane Arnold and nieces and nephews who adored him. Alan was predeceased by his brother, Robert D. Marmon and a nephew, Robert Marmon Jr.; sisters- in- law, Patricia Marmon and Bertha Marmon and brother- in- law, William Biro, Ava. Al will be missed by his long time employees of cash for cans, Kelly, Kim, Melissa, Ray, and Doug who he worked closely with over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 23 at 1 p.m. at St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. Spring burial Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden. Calling hours will be Monday, February 22, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville. Please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guide lines. For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.