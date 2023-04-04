AKWESASNE – Alan R. White, 79, of Beaver Meadow Road, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family.
Alan was born on January 1, 1944 in Malone, the son of the late Reginald E. and Virginia M. (Hart) White and attended Salmon River Central School. On March 1, 1961, he entered the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on November 13, 1963. He married Lucy A. Chubb on July 23, 1966 at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Francis Arsenault, officiating.
Alan was an ironworker with Local -440 for many years, after his retirement he worked for a time in security at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino. He also served his community in tribal leadership as a Sub-Chief from 1995-1997. He was a member of the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post -1479, Akwesasne Death Benefits, and the St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens. Alan took great pride in mowing his lawn, enjoyed puttering in the garage, watching westerns on television, swimming in the pool with his dog, Dusty, and cherished the time he was able to spend with his family.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; his children, Todd (Micheline) White, Claudine White (Al David), and Lori White (Jeff Bova), all of Akwesasne; his chosen son, Joe Peters of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Adam, Darrien, Chad, Sean, Jessica, Riana, Ashton, Aubrey, Taylen, Landon, Sonny, and Keely; his great grandchildren, Aryanna, Remington, Jaxon, Ruger, Holden, and Finn; and his god children, Lani Jackson and Ashton Adams.
He is also survived by his sisters, Vera Dreher and Desiree White, both of Akwesasne; his brothers, Gary (Sheila) White and Virgil White, all of Akwesasne; his uncle, Gaylord Solomon of Florida; his wife’s family, Evelyn (Dick) General, Lorene (Francis) Jackson, Sharon Sunday, and John Chubb; many nieces and nephews; his best friend, Noah “Jr” Ransom; and his trusted furry friend, Jeffrey Jones the cat.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, John and Grace Chubb; two nieces, Autumn and Danielle White; a nephew, Donovan Dreher; and his beloved dog, Dusty.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where friends may call Wednesday 4-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made to St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens or Iahki’nikonhketskas Lifting their Minds, 27 Mose Cook Road, Akwesasne, NY 13655.
Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.