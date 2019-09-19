Alan W. Ramsey, 84, Watertown passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Samaritan Medical Center.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Sunday, September 22, from 2 - 4 PM. The funeral service will be on Monday, September 23, at 10 AM at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Mahlon Smith, pastor, presiding. Burial will be in Barnes Corners Cemetery at 2 PM.
Alan was born in the town of Pinckney on June 9, 1935, son of the late Lewis and Jenny Westman Ramsey and he attended Copenhagen schools. He honorably served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960, serving in Germany at the same time as Elvis.
On February 24, 1961 he married Beverly J. Bauder at the Free Methodist Church, Watertown.
He held several jobs and worked in maintenance for the the Borden’s Milk Plant for 28 1/2 years. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a Boy Scout Leader for 15 years. He enjoyed gardening, camping, grilling, tinkering, and known as a jokester.
Along with his wife, Beverly, Al is survived by his three sons and their spouses, Mark A. and Betsy, Worth, Gregory J. and Nanette, LaFargeville, and Todd M. and Trisha, Saginaw, TX; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brother and his wife, James and Connie, Calcium; sister-in-law, Rosemary Ramsey, Copenhagen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Howard, and four sisters, Pauline Sweeney, Ethelyne Hodkinson, Madeline Chartrand, and Coraline Burdick.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan’s name may be made to Haiti Mission, c/o New Hope Baptist Church, 19983 NYS Rt. 3, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
