Alan W. Wright, 87, of Watertown, NY, passed away December 21, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Hospital in Binghamton, NY. A graveside service will be held Monday, May 8th at 3 p.m. at Sanford Corners Cemetery.
Alan W. Wright
December 21, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
