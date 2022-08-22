Albert Hermann, 87, was called home to be reunited with his beloved wife, his Elizabeth I., on August 19th 2022. Albert lived his life by his faith, and leading his family as a farmer.
Albert lived his life in the Catholic faith. Any time of the day or night you would find him watching Mass or saying the Rosary.
Albert considered himself the richest man alive, having the honor to raise 10 daughters. Valerie (the late Stephen) Pond, Christine (Ralph) Green, Suzanne (Spencer )O’Brien, Jennifer Evakitch, Pamela (Greg) Morgan. Meghann (Art) Hunt, Cori-ann (Marshall) Blodgett, Sarah (Matthew) McGrath, and twins Lindsey Hermann, and Leslie (Aaron) Town. 22 Grandchild and 17 great grand children.
Albert was a farmer. Dairy, chickens, goats, pigs, horses and crops. For short times Albert worked demolition, Newspaper Route, cranberry farm and Maintenance at Daycare. But Albert was a farmer, where he raised his family and enjoyed working side by side with all his daughters.
Albert was always surrounded by his grandchildren Andrew Hermann, Catie-ann, Kylie, Remington, Cassidy and Oliver Blodgett, Alden, Eva and Julia McGrath, Taylor Newton, Nathan, Noah and Ashton Town.
At any time you would see Albert sitting outside with his chickens, at the school supporting his grandkids, visiting with his children, taking care of his late wife “Ma,” visiting with his brother in law Chris Bristol, watching mass and caring for his cat, Eddie. He will be missed by many.
Albert was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth I, his parents Adolf and Anna, and brothers John and William Hermann. Upon death, Albert was a tissue donor for burn victims and cleft palates. For flowers please consider Hemlock Haven as they have been great to the family. Also, donations can be made to Meals by on Wheels or the Unity Acres. Both took great care of our Dad.
Calling hours 8:00am to 10:00 am at Christ Our Light in Pulaski, NY on Tuesday August 23rd, Mass at 10:00. Luncheon following.
