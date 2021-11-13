All services for Albert J. Currier of 736 Cadwell Street, Watertown will be private. Mr. Currier died at the Samaritan Medical Center on November 9, 2021. Mr. Currier will be buried with military honors in recognition of his 21 years of service in the United Stated Air Force. Among his survivors is his wife Dolores. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
Albert J. Currier
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.