Albert L. Richter of Adams, NY passed away on May 13, 2021 entering into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born in Silver Creek, NY on October 15, 1938 to proud parents, Albert and Mary Louise (Foltz) Richter. He grew up on a dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work. The family welcomed a set of fraternal twins when Al was just a toddler and he was so proud of “his babies”. Early life was spent milking holsteins, riding horses, chores, chores, chores, and keeping an immaculate farm. During the occasional free time, he could be found with his friends ramming the roads in his father’s car.
Al graduated from Forestville Central High School in 1955. While there, he played basketball, ran track, and also brought many laughs to the drama department. At the young age of 16, he set off to Houghton College, majoring in Pre Medical studies. His nights and weekends were filled with singing engagements with the “Yellow Jackets”. After Houghton College, Al graduated from Alfred University with an M.A. in Clinical Psychology. He paid his way through college by selling flowers, washing dishes, tending bar, and he took care of horses for one of his professors. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, participating in their choral group and acting as social chairman. He pursued doctoral studies at Buffalo State, Alfred University, and Syracuse University.
He married Susan Bikle on July 2, 1976 at Grace Episcopal Church in Randolph, NY. The two spent their married years dancing, skiing, and exploring the East Coast on their motorcycle. They enjoyed wintering in Myrtle Beach, SC where Al loved walking his dogs on the beach. Al and Susan are members of Grace Community Church, Adams Center, NY.
His professional career began at the Gowanda State Hospital where he was the practicing Psychologist. He dedicated many years at the Randolph Children’s Home as the Clinical Director and Psychologist. After moving to the North Country, he enjoyed working with kids and teens as a School Psychologist at Belleville Henderson Central School, Lyme Central School, and Sackets Harbor Central School. He was an adjunct professor at Jamestown Community College and Jefferson Community College. He became an associate with Rubenzahl, Knudsen, and Associates working with children, couples, and families, retiring in 1988.
He spent over 40 years helping others. He taught many people what it looked like to get back up after life had knocked them down. He knew what it was like to receive grace and forgiveness, and he extended that to others as well. He was articulate, encouraging, and full of compassion and strength. He met people where they were without judgment. His journey was not seamless, but he remained hopeful and committed to keeping his eyes focused on the One who held him in the palm of His hands, all the days of his life.
If you knew Al, you knew laughter! His quick wit caught many off guard and it is what keeps our family smiling even as we say goodbye. In true Al fashion, he went to be with Jesus on the Feast of Ascension! Thank you for the memories!
He is survived by his wife Susan, Adams, NY and children Bill (Virginia) (PA), Pamela (Gowanda, NY), Tracey (Mark) (Fredonia, NY), Debbie (Dan) (Conesus, NY) Jim (Pam) (Myrtle Beach, SC) Rebekah (Adams, NY) and Caleb (Anna) (Watertown, NY). He (Pop, Papa, and Buga) also leaves 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Eugene (Carolyn) (Norlina, NC).
He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Emily, a daughter Kathy, a granddaughter Megan, and a niece Julie.
There are no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grace Community Church, 17784 Michael Road, Adams Center, NY 13606.
