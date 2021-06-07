Albert R. “Al” Faucher, 82, of East Syracuse, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
He was born April 14, 1939, in Massena, the son of the late Remi and Thelma Smith Faucher. He was a graduate of Massena Central High School, Class of 1957 and graduated from Canton ATC in 1959. Mr. Faucher started his career at General Railway Signals in Rochester and later worked for Lamson DeBold in Syracuse for 20 years. In 1985, he opened his own business, State Conveyor, which then purchased the division of Lamson DeBold and renamed it Lambert Material Handling. He was also co-owner of Clearwater Sables, retiring in 1999.
Al enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s dance recitals, basketball games, lighting shows and marching band performances. He was an avid golfer and hunter, enjoyed his time at camp with the boys, coached Eagle’s Pop Warner Football and made sure he attended all of his grandchildren’s college graduations. He also enjoyed riding his beloved horse, Taffy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Veronica Allen Faucher, whom he married on April 19, 1958; four children, Albert (Carol) Faucher II of Myrtle Beach, SC, Jamie (Tom) Schuster, of Huntsville AL, Scott Faucher, of Pompey, NY and of Tracy (David) Lothridge, East Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Matthew (Hayley) Schuster, Lauren Schuster, Larissa Faucher, Gregory Lothridge and Steven Lothridge; great grandchildren, Jaelyn Faucher and Kaedyn Faucher; and siblings, Judy (Robert) Kanik, Michael (Beth) Faucher and Nancy Faucher.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 4-6 pm at Delaney Greabell Adydan Funeral Home, 241 Kinne Street, East Syracuse followed by a prayer service at 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to CNY Dialysis, 910 Erie Blvd East, Syracuse, NY 13210 in his memory.
