A Funeral Mass for Albert “Zeke” J. Montroy, age 85 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Monday (March 1, 2021) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.
Calling hours will be held also on Monday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Montroy passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday February 24, 2021.
Surviving is his wife Pat; two sons Daniel (Jacqueline) Montroy of New York City and Gary Montroy of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter Patty Pothier of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Janelle Pothier, Gaetan Pothier, Dylan Montroy, Crystal Montroy and Justin Montroy; several great-grandchildren; a brother Leonard (Bernice) Montroy of Ogdensburg; a sister Mary Beard of Ogdensburg and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.
Zeke was born on February 19, 1936 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Albert & Elizabeth (Perkins) Montroy. He attended St. Mary’s Academy, and later graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. He married Patricia Gallup on May 17, 1958 at the Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church in Watertown. He was a loving husband for 62 years, a devoted father, grandfather and friend to many who will be dearly missed.
During his career he was employed on the St. Lawrence Seaway, Diamond National and later as a Postal Carrier in Ogdensburg where he was shop steward until his retirement in 1996. In the years since he had begun a second career as an electrician with his good friend Sam Rapin.
Zeke was an avid sportsman that enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, softball, watching NASCAR and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He was recognized for his unwavering talents bowling when he won numerous titles and championships; and throwing horseshoes where he was inducted into the Horseshoe Hall of Fame and held the title of 3rd in the world. He was instrumental in the conception and construction of the Greenbelt Horseshoe League here in Ogdensburg and was a Pittsburgh Steelers football and NY Mets baseball fan. For many years he was a member of the Cranberry lake Fish and Game Club with his father Albert.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish, 415 Hamilton Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.