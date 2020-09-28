RICHLAND – Alberta Louise Tucker, 99, formerly of Richland, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hospice of Jefferson County at Ellis Farm.
The funeral will be held privately by the family. Burial will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Diane Wormwood of Carthage; an ex-daughter-in-law, Maureen Hulbert of Syracuse; five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; two special nieces, Ellen Richards of Oswego, and Amy Fiorillo of Lowville. She is pre deceased by her husbands, Francis D. Hulbert and Lawrence J. Tucker; her sons, Gary Hulbert who died in 2009, and James Hulbert who died in 2012; a brother, Ernest Cook, and a half-sister, Sydney Cook.
Alberta was born on March 7, 1921in Orwell, NY, a daughter of the late Sidney S. and Hattie L. Whitford Cook. She graduated from Lowville Academy in 1937. Alberta was united in marriage to Francis D. Hulbert. Mr. Hulbert died March 20, 1953. On November 19, 1966, she married Lawrence J. Tucker. Together with her husband Larry, the couple owned and operated a Montgomery Ward store in Lowville. Mr. Tucker died on May 16, 1998.
Years ago Alberta enjoyed knitting and working in her flower and vegetable gardens. Condolences may be made to the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.