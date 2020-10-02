MASSENA – Alberta R. Crump, 93, a longtime resident of Tamarack Street peacefully passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 29, 2020 at the home of her brother in Madrid, where she had been recently living.
Alberta was born on November 15, 1926 in the town of Stockholm, the daughter of the late Paul and Ethel (Cummings) Crump. She worked for many years as a telephone operator for New York Telephone in both Potsdam and Massena.
Alberta is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Betty Crump of Madrid; her sister, Barbara Thorpe of Virginia; her nephews, Robert, Howard and David Crump, Tim Thorpe, and Clifford Crump, Jr.; her nieces, Susan Hoffman, Lisa Gardner, Jane Crump, and Barbara Lalonde; and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Clifford Crump; her brother-in-law, Lawrence Thorpe; and a nephew, Robert Thorpe.
Services will be held privately at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home. Burial will be in Southville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.
Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
