MASSENA – Alda M. Shoen, 89, a longtime resident of 251 Andrews Street, passed away Thursday evening, November 5, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with her loving family at her side. She had previously been a resident of Maplewood Assisted Living Center in Canton.
Alda was born on April 12, 1931 in Bombay, the daughter of the late John and Louise Marie (Roy) Sauve and attended schools in Massena. On July 19, 1950, she married Lyle Shoen at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Rev. Wilfred Nugent, officiating. Lyle predeceased her in July 1997.
Alda worked for a time at Warner Brothers Corset before working for the National Army Store, where she retired as their manager. She was a communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart and a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Massena Senior Citizens. She enjoyed snowmobiling and traveling – having enjoyed many winters in Florida and Myrtle Beach. Of all her enjoyments, she greatly enjoyed and would be found in the stands of her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s sports games.
Alda is survived by her daughters, Ann and Fred Ruddy of Waddington and Carol Carney and Frank Burns of Massena; her grandchildren, David and Stacy Ruddy, Angela Smith, and Amanda Carney; her great grandchildren, Kelsey and Connor Ruddy and Cohen and Brayden Smith; her great-great granddaughter, Grace Matice; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Delia Salton, Annette Rowledge, Bertha Gurrola, and Ernest, Paul, Joseph, Wilfred, and Jack Sauve.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Monday 12-2:00 PM. Funeral services will be held privately with burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in her memory to a local rescue squad of your choice.
Friends are encourage to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.