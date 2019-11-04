HENDERSON, N.Y. – Alden K. LaGray Sr., 81, of 12560 County Route 72, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on November 3, 2019, at the Hospice House at Ellis Farm in Watertown, N.Y.
A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. LaGray’s wishes were to be cremated, and his final resting place will be next to Kay, his beloved wife of 60 years, and grandson James Lennox in Smithville Cemetery, Smithville, N.Y. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Alden was born in Jefferson County, N.Y., on August 20, 1938, to Arthur and Helen LaGray. He served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic, and while in Virginia he met Katherine E. “Kay” Bowman. They moved to New York, and they were married on October 26, 1957, in Sackets Harbor, N.Y. They eventually settled in Henderson. It is here that they raised two sons, David and Kent. Mrs. LaGray died October 10, 2017.
Alden discovered early in his life that his skill and passion were that of a mechanic. He could repair anything, from an engine on a remote-controlled vehicle to some of the largest construction tractors and machinery made, and he loved all of it. His knowledge in this field was vast and took a lifetime to gain, and some of it passed with him.
He worked at White Crest Farms in Henderson, the town of Henderson Highway Department, and he retired from Tug Hill Construction.
Surviving are two sons, David, and his wife, Jennie, of Watertown, and Alden K. “Kent” Jr., also of Watertown; two sisters, Arlene and Hilda, both of Watertown; a grandson and his wife, Scott and Becky Lennox of Adams, N.Y.; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew and Victoria Lennox, all of Jefferson County; and a son-in-law and his wife, Wilbur and Lonnie Lennox of Boylston, N.Y.
In addition to his wife, grandson and parents, Alden was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur and Joycland, and sisters Helen, Capit, Marlin, Violet, Rita and Beverly, who affectionately nicknamed him “Punkin.” He also was predeceased by Rick Kettleson, a close friend from his youth, and only Rick’s death many years ago could separate them. Their shared experiences were never forgotten by Alden.
The LaGray and Lennox families would like to express their extreme gratitude to the staff of Hospice of Jefferson County for their outstanding care and compassion to Alden and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, N.Y. 13601
