Alden Middlemore Ten Eyck, age 91, of Winthrop, NY passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY. He was born on June 19, 1928 in Albany, NY to George and Gladys (Montrose) Ten Eyck and was the second of five children. He married the love of his life, Ida May Burgess, on October 13, 1951 in Albany, NY and they were married 67 years until her passing on March 22, 2019. Together they had three children and were a wonderful example of true love and family. He was well known as a gracious gentleman, devoted husband, loving father and faithful Christian.
Al served five years in the U.S. Naval Reserve and was employed by Sealtest Dairy for more than 40 years. In 1964 he accepted a transfer to head cottage cheese production at the Sealtest (Kraft) plant in North Lawrence, NY, where he moved his young family. He served as shop steward and started a bowling league at the plant. Ida May later worked in the Sealtest (Kraft) office, where she was employed for 35 years. In 1968, the family moved to Winthrop, NY, where he resided until his passing.
The couple always made time for family vacations, primarily tenting and usually at Hampton Beach, NH. In later years, they loved traveling across the country (including Alaska and Hawaii) and around the world. Among the countries they visited were Kenya, Egypt, the Netherlands, Scotland, England, Panama, Greece and Tahiti.
Al was a volunteer with the Brasher-Winthrop Fire Department, a member of the Brasher Falls Masonic Lodge and was active with the New York State Bluebird Society. He loved music and sang in the choir at Brasher Falls United Methodist Church until his death. He was elected president of the Canton Goldenaires Barbershop Chorus.
Al took up oil painting in retirement and became quite accomplished, gifting each of his loved ones with a legacy of his artwork.
He loved golf and even shot a hole in one in league play at Meadowbook Golf Course in Winthrop, NY. He was an active gardener and avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing much of his life. He was passionate about his New York Giants, New York Rangers and Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals. He was elated when the Nationals won the World Series just before he became ill.
Al is survived by his daughter Deborah (Paul) Hamm of Dahlonega, GA; son Richard (Marcia) Ten Eyck of Hammond, NY; son Gregory (Carolyn) Ten Eyck of Lake Worth, FL; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers Sanford Ten Eyck and Donald Ten Eyck; sister Joan Sickles; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceaed by his older brother George.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Brasher Falls United Methodist Church. Flowers are gratefully declined. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in his honor may consider a donation in his name to the Brasher Falls United Methodist Church, PO Box 421, Brasher Falls, NY 13613 or Brasher Winthrop Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 11, Winthrop, NY 13697.
