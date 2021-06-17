A Celebration of Life for Aldene Rose Bostic Klock will be held on Saturday, June 19th at 11:00 am at the Adams United Methodist Church with Pastor Melissa McCarthy officiating. Mrs. Klock passed away on May 19, 2021 under the care of Jefferson County Hospice. Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Inc.
