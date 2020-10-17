Alec Ross Williamson, 38, of Watertown, NY, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 13, 2020, as the result of a tragic accident in the Village of Theresa, NY.
Alec was born on January 5, 1982, in Moses Lake, WA, the son of Donald and Laurinda Holland Williamson. He graduated from Lind High School, WA, in 2000.
Alec is a veteran of the United States Army. He entered the Army in January 2004 and completed his service honorably as a Staff Sergeant. He served a tour in Korea and two tours in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Alec was medically discharged in March 2011 after injuring his back in Afghanistan.
For his service, Alec earned the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the coveted Combat Infantryman Badge and his Airbourne Wings.
Alec’s experience in the Army played an important role in his life. He exited the Army with a special set of values such as self-discipline, integrity and leadership. This carried over into his civilian life as he took over the role as Director at Fort Drum, NY, for the Adirondack Chapter of the Salute Military Golf Association (SMGA) to help other wounded veterans. This is a program that he was very passionate about. Alec was always there for his peers and best friends that he made during his time in the service, which made him larger than himself.
He married Corrie Peckham on June 21, 2014, at the Peckham family home. They began dating in 2008. They were no doubt soulmates, the love of each others’ lives.
In August 2018, Alec entered Lineman School at the Verizon Training Center in Syracuse, NY. Upon graduation, he went to work for Verizon in October of the same year.
He is survived by his loving wife Corrie and their dog Max; his mother Laurinda Strausz and her husband Dane; his father Donald Williamson and his wife Lynette; 5 brothers - DJ, his wife Breanne, and their children Lance and Paige; Andrew, his partner Tracy, and their dog Stella; Kyle; Ian; Aaron; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Casilda Peckham; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jesse and Michelle Peckham and their children Jaren, Mollie, Nora and Case; and numerous close friends, aunts, uncles, cousins, coworkers, and battle buddies.
Calling hours will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, from 2 pm-4 pm and 7 pm-9 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 1 pm-4 pm at the Peckham family home located at 25182 Miller Rd, Watertown, NY. The celebration will begin with a military service followed by an opportunity to share stories and memories. Please take into consideration and observe the rules and regulations of COVID-19 and carpool if possible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alec’s name to the Salute Military Golf Association at www.smga.org or by mail at 14600 Argyle Club Road, Silver Spring, MD 20906.
Online condolences may be made at dexterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.