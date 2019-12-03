Aletha M. Fortunato, 95, Watertown, widow of Michael Fortunato, passed away December 2nd, 2019 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home.
The memorial mass will be said at 11:30am Saturday, December 7th at Holy Family Church with Rev. John Demo officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her children Maria Fortunato, Phoenix, AZ, Debbie (Earl) Alberry, Watertown, Linda (Dennis) Brown, Adams, Michael (Terri) Fortunato; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; her sister Charlotte Petrie, and brother Thomas Capone, both of Watertown; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother John and sister Catherine Martin.
Aletha was born in Watertown, July 1, 1924, a daughter to John J. and Charlotte Jaquith Capone. She attended Watertown High School. In her early years she worked at Frederick’s Dry Cleaners and at the original Woolworth’s as a counter waitress. She later worked in retail as a salesclerk at Sachs 5th Ave in Syracuse and at Smith & Percy in Watertown.
Aletha married Michael Fortunato on July 18, 1942 and were together for 59 years until Mike’s passing on February 6th, 2001.
She was a member of the Legion of Mary at Holy Family Church and a volunteer for 15 years at Samaritan Medical Center and the Sam Keep Gift shops.
Aletha was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed cooking and spending time with and for her family and friends. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, Bingo, and bus trips to the casino. She was an avid New York Yankee fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood or to the St Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.