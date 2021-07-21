NEWTON FALLS – Aletta J. Crane (Leta), age 86, of Newton Falls, passed away on July 21, 2021 at her home under the care of her loving family.
Her funeral service will be held at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Hubert’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.