Canton- Alex Adrian Kitts, 58, of Canton passed away at his home while under the loving care of his family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A prayer service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 22 starting at 1:00 PM at the Marine Corp League, 1835 NY 345, Madrid, NY 13660. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
Alex Adrian Kitts
