A celebration of life for Alex M. Basford, age 19, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Noon at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department. Alex passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Alex is survived by his parents: Stacey Basford and her companion, Brian McCluskey (Heuvelton), David Basford and his companion, Morgan Showers (Heuvelton); a sister; Abbey Basford (East Aurora), a brother; Adam Basford and his companion, Kursten Wiegandt, (Heuvelton); maternal grandmother, Judi Hammill (Heuvelton); paternal grandparents Daniel and Patricia Basford (Heuvelton); maternal great-grandmother Helen Hammill (Heuvelton); maternal great-grandfather Floyd Hammill (Heuvelton); paternal great-grandmother, Estella Knowlton (Ogdensburg); aunts Jennifer Morris (Alexandria, VA) and Kimberly Basford-Koe (East Syracuse); an uncle, Mark Basford, and his wife, Carol; a special cousin that was like a brother to him, Lucas Basford (Heuvelton); several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Alex is also leaving behind his true love, Alexa Kiah (Heuvelton).
Alex was born on April 27, 2000 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of David and Stacey Hammill Basford. He attended Heuvelton Central School, where he graduated in 2018. He also attended Northwest Tech’s Automotive Technology Program in Ogdensburg. He loved farming and worked on several local farms while going to school and after graduation. Driving heavy farm equipment was one of his favorite things to do. After farming, Alex began driving his beloved, big red oil truck for Gillee’s Auto in Ogdensburg. This past Spring, he started his own business, Basford Trucking, delivering custom-made sheds throughout the Adirondacks and North Country.
Alex truly enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He was well known for his constant smile, his devilish grin and smirk, and his big dimples. In addition to farming and driving truck, he loved hunting; big diesel pickups with loud exhausts; snowmobiling; spending time with his family, friends, and girlfriend; and snuggling with his St. Bernard, Izzie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of St. Lawrence County 4-H, 2043B State Highway 68, Canton, NY 13617 or the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department, 95 N State St., Heuvelton, NY 13654. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
