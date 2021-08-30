MASSENA -- Alex S. “Spanky” Krywanczyk, passed away early Friday morning, August 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice. Family and friends are welcome to call the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Wednesday September 1, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:45 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Massena beginning at 1:00 with Rev. Mark Rilley officiating. Burial to take place at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Alex was born on November 17, 1935 to the late Charles and Margaret (Chaszar) Krywanczyk in Massena. He attended Massena Central Schools graduating high school in 1953 where he met his future bride, Elizabeth. Elizabeth “Betty” Zelius and Alex were married on September 6th, 1958 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena.
Alex began his career at ALCOA before branching out into several business ventures for himself. Centralized on George Street in Massena, he founded several entities to include Alex Trucking, Alex’s Ice, North Country Refrigeration, Alex glass in addition to a Pepsi Co. distribution center. Lastly, he created Spanky’s Diner also located in Massena on Main Street.
Alex also served as a Village Trustee, in the Army reserves, was a member of the American Legion Post No. 79, a Past Fire Chief and 33 year member of the Massena Volunteer Fire Dept. along with being a member of the Massena Moose Lodge, Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. He also founded the nativity scene located outside of St. Mary’s Church. When he wasn’t working or volunteering his time for others, he enjoyed spending his time as a beekeeper, baking and was a train enthusiast.
Alex is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Betty, of 63 years, and their children; Valerie and her husband Steve LeValley of Massena, Nancy and her husband Jim Paris of Kalkaska, MI, Steve and his wife Serena of Massena, Matthew (predeceased), Ted Krywanczyk of Massena, Jerry and his wife Stefanie of Elizabeth City, NC. Alex also leaves his memory to be shared with his 13 grandchildren; Nathan, Tyler, Nikita, Amanda, Ethan, Avery, James, Josh, Justin, Aaron, Allie, Jordan and Setcher; 6 great-grandchildren; Zackary, Ainzley, Thomas, Destiny, Grace and Jay along with a sister Anna Shea of Tivoli, NY and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Alex was predeceased by his sister Mary Aggresta, brothers; John, Mike and Joe Krywanczyk.
Alex never met a stranger and was known for going above and beyond to help the people in the community and his generosity to everyone he met.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories of Alex along with photos and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com Friends are invited to celebrate Alex’s life with his family at the Moose Lodge located at 4 Ames Street in Massena, NY immediately following the funeral service.
