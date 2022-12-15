Alexander Erec Mauch, age 49, died of a heart attack in Syracuse, NY. Alexander is a graduate from Canton High school and The New York Institute of Technology.
He is deeply mourned by his four beloved children Emily, Raven, Lilly and Erec as well as by Sarah and Libby Mauch, his present and former wives, and his mother Gudrun Brokoph PhD.
He worked in managerial positions in the field of hospitality and gastronomy in New York City and Watertown, NY. He loved children and animals, the outdoors and music. He was a splendid chef, had a curious mind and a gift for friendship. His favorite team was the Buffalo Bills. His family and friends will remember him with love and miss him.
There will be a private funeral service for family and close friends in July 2023.
Gimimski-Wysocki Funeral Home, Inc., Syracuse, NY has charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.