Gouverneur, NY: Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson, 81, died Saturday, September 11, 2021 At Gouverneur Hospital. Mr. Manson is a retired New York State Trooper. Survivors include his wife, Kay C. Manson of Gouverneur, daughters Pam Weaver of Gouverneur and Penny Snow of Henderson, sons Robbie Manson and Gordon Ayen both of Gouverneur. A full obituary will be published when service details are determined.
Alexander Robert “Bob” Manson
