Nashua: Alexander S. Kozsan, age 88, of Massena, passed away on August. 23, 2020 at The Courville-Aynsley Place Assisted Living, Nashua, NH, surrounded by the love of his family. Alex was known for his love of his family and his wife Claire, deep faith, friendly and caring demeanor, love of the St. Lawrence River and his country. Friends and family are welcome to call at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 3:00pm to 6:00 pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at The Church of The Sacred Heart with burial and military honors to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed.
Alex was born on September 9, 1931 in Massena, NY, the son of the late Charles and Hazel (Kaiser) Kozsan. He graduated from Massena Central High School in 1951. He then joined the US Army and attended Electrical Training School at Fort Dix, serving his country proudly during the Korean War. On October 10, 1959, he married Claire Lantry at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg, NY. They were blessed to celebrate 60 years of marriage. Together they raised four children on Wilson Hill, Massena, NY. Claire predeceased him on October 31, 2019.
Alex worked for New York Telephone Company as an installer/repairman for 35 years retiring in 1989. After he retired, he worked part time at the Phillips Memorial Home. During retirement he loved to visit his children and help with projects at their homes. Alex could do or fix anything and it brought him great joy to help his family and friends.
Active in the Massena community, Alex was a member of the American Legion Post 79, VFW -1143, he was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus, receiving Knight of the year in 1984, an officer of NY Telco Credit Union, Holy Family School Board and Louisville Town Board for 10 years. He was an avid golfer and played in the men’s league and mixed couples league at Massena-Raymondville Country Club. He was also an accomplished bowler and was inducted into the ABC Hall of Fame Bowling League.
Alex’s greatest joy was spending time on Wilson Hill especially when he and Claire had visits from children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. He loved to take the family on boat rides and fishing. He taught his family the love of the outdoors. He loved to share the bounty and joy of his beautiful gardens.
Alex is survived by his beloved children, Cynthia (Kozsan) Ott and her husband James of Chester, NJ; Stephen Kozsan and wife Regina of Hollis, NH; Mark Kozsan of Massena; James Kozsan and his wife Brenda of Massena, NY and seven grandchildren, Christine (Ott) Dodge and her husband Seth; Dr. Megan (Ott) Wilson and her husband Ian Wilson; Sarah Kozsan, Matthew Kozsan, Kaitlyn Kozsan, Zachary Kozsan and Nicholas Kozsan; one great grandchild, Emelyn Dodge; a brother, John Kozsan of Massena, NY and a sister, Betty (Kozsan) Kocsis of Shawnee, KS. He was predeceased by a brother in infancy, Charles.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorial contributions to Trinity Catholic School; 188 Main Street, Massena, NY 13662 or www.trinitycatholicschool.net
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
