Alexandra “Sana” Vangellow, 95, 1200 Jewell Drive, Watertown, formerly of Rochester, passed away October 8, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, with her husband Paul by her side.
Mrs. Vangellow’s funeral service will be Thursday at 11 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc., 135 Keyes Ave. Watertown, with Fr. Peter Delvizis and Fr. Angelo Maggos officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, two sons, Phillip (Linda), Middlesex, NY, Spyro, Evans Mills, NY, two daughters, Paula Dees, Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Penny Vangellow, Sebastopol, CA, seven grandchildren, great grandchildren, eight god children and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 962 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607 or to St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 516 Franklin Street, Watertown, NY 13601
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
