Brasher Falls: Alexis J. Taylor, 23, unexpectedly passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. Friends and family may be received on Thursday, January 23, 2020 form 5:00 pm-8:00 pm at Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Memorial contributions in Lexi’s memory may be made to St. Lawrence Central Tri-M Music Honor Society. Arrangements are under the direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
Alexis J. Taylor
