Alexis Witek Kab, 38 years old, passed away peacefully at her home in Merrick, NY with her family surrounding her on Thursday April 2, 2020.
Alexis is survived by her husband Daniel Kab, two beautiful children Eliana and David, 8 and 5 years respectively, parents, Bernie and Judy Witek, brother Matthew Witek and his wife Katie. In addition to her immediate family, Alexis was exceptionally close with aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and a wide network of close friends. Many of these friendships formed while she was growing up in Massena.
Alexis’ 3-year battle with Adrenal Cancer was courageous and inspiring. She endured an unthinkable amount of treatments all while continuing to be an amazing mom and loving wife.
Alexis was raised in Massena, NY and is a graduate of Massena Central High School (‘99). She attended SUNY Binghamton (’03) and received a Masters in Public Administration from Pace University (06’).
Alexis had a passion for the arts. From a young age she excelled at piano, cello, and loved ballet, figure skating and theater arts. Alexis’ musical studies and performances continued through college and she shared this love of the arts with her husband and children.
Before staying home to be a full-time mom to her two children, she pursued a career in the not-for-profit sector, which was a perfect fit for her giving and generous heart. Her career led her to the non-profit organization, Neighborhood Restore, New York City, where she became a Project Manager, providing affordable housing to city residents in need. She spent five years as a volunteer at God’s Love We Deliver, an organization providing meals for the most underserved residents of the New York City area.
Alexis radiated kindness, love and positivity. Her unconditional love for her family was extraordinary. Every day was centered around creating the most loving and peaceful life for her family. Alexis’ gentle and nurturing character will live on in the hearts of her children, family, and friends, all of whom are a reflection of the best of her. All of us that have known Alexis are better people for having had her in our lives.
Donations in Alexis’ honor can be made to ACC C.U.R.E. https://www.acccure.org/
